Covington (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.
Covington missed Tuesday's practice due to an illness, putting his status for Wednesday in jeopardy. With Nicolas Batum (hamstring) already ruled out and Marcus Morris (illness) also questionable, the 76ers' frontcourt may be shorthanded versus Minnesota.
