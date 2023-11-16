Covington posted 16 points (6-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and two steals across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 117-107 loss to Boston.

Covington was expected to handle a more significant workload with Kelly Oubre (ribs) and Nicolas Batum (personal) sidelined, and that was precisely the case. However, it wouldn't be surprising if he heads back to the bench Friday when the 76ers take on the Hawks on Friday, assuming Batum becomes available. If not, there's a strong chance Covington would remain in the starting lineup while having a higher usage rate than in past contests.