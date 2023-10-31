Covington, Marcus Morris, Nicolas Batum and Kenyon Martin were traded from the Clippers to the 76ers on Tuesday in exchange for James Harden, P.J. Tucker and Filip Petrusev, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Covington handled a starting role for the Clippers over the first three matchups this year but had limited production, averaging 3.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 23.0 minutes per game. The 32-year-old proved capable of handling substantial playing time earlier in his career, but he averaged just 16.2 minutes per game during his first full season in Los Angeles last year. He'll now return to Philadelphia, where he played for over four seasons in the early stages of his career. It seems unlikely that Covington will be able to have the same production as when he averaged 12.9 points and 5.6 rebounds in 30.1 minutes per game during his first stint with the 76ers, but it certainly seems possible that he'll be able to bounce back with his change of scenery.