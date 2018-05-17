76ers' Robert Covington: Undergoes successful surgery on finger
Covington underwent successful surgery Thursday to repair the extensor tendon in his left middle finger, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Covington originally suffered the injury in a game against the Trail Blazers on Dec. 28, so he ended up playing through it for more than four months. Now that the offseason is here, Covington officially underwent a procedure to correct the issue and is expected to be reevaluated in two-to-three weeks. That timetable puts a return well ahead of the 2018-19 campaign, so look for the sixth-year forward to be at full strength for training camp. Covington is coming off his healthiest season of his career in terms of games played (80 games), but his averages didn't change much with 12.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.7 steals and 2.5 three-pointer across 31.6 minutes.
