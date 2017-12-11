76ers' Robert Covington: Upgraded to questionable for Tuesday

Covington (back) is now listed as questionable for Tuesday's matchup with the Timberwolves, Kieth Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Covington had to sit out Sunday's contest with a bruised back and was originally given a doubtful designation for Tuesday, though he's now been upgraded to questionable. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot started in his place Sunday, posting four points, one rebound and one assist over 24 minutes. He'd likely be in line for another start if Covington can't give it a go, with Jerryd Bayless also picking up significant minutes off the bench.