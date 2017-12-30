76ers' Robert Covington: Will be available Saturday
Covington (finger), who was listed as doubtful on the team's injury report, has been cleared to play in Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Covington apparently felt better than expected during morning shootaround and will see the floor Saturday. In the five games prior to injuring his finger, he was averaging 12.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.2 steals and 1.6 assists per contest.
More News
-
76ers' Robert Covington: Doubtful Saturday•
-
76ers' Robert Covington: X-Rays return negative•
-
76ers' Robert Covington: Won't return Thursday•
-
76ers' Robert Covington: Will play Friday vs. Thunder•
-
76ers' Robert Covington: Ruled out Tuesday vs. Timberwolves•
-
76ers' Robert Covington: Game-time decision Tuesday vs. Wolves•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...