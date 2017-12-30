76ers' Robert Covington: Will be available Saturday

Covington (finger), who was listed as doubtful on the team's injury report, has been cleared to play in Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

Covington apparently felt better than expected during morning shootaround and will see the floor Saturday. In the five games prior to injuring his finger, he was averaging 12.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.2 steals and 1.6 assists per contest.