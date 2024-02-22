Covington (knee) is progressing in his rehabilitation program with the goal of ramping up his on-court activities over the next three weeks. He will be re-evaluated in 10-14 days, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

The earlier report that Covington would be out for three weeks still seems to be accurate, as his next re-evaluation date is unlikely to result in him being cleared to play. Fantasy managers should still expect Covington to remain sidelined until at least mid-March with a left knee injury.