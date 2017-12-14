76ers' Robert Covington: Will play Friday vs. Thunder
Covington (back) has been cleared to play in Friday's game against the Thunder, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Covington has missed the last two games with a lower back bruise, but is feeling much better and has been cleared for a return to the court Friday. He should slot back in as the Sixers' starting small forward, which should push Dario Saric back to his typical power forward spot and Richaun Holmes to the bench. Covington's return will likely mean less minutes for both Holmes and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot.
