76ers' Robert Covington: Will play Wednesday
Covington will play Wednesday against the Pacers, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Covington missed Tuesday's practice after feeling some soreness in his lower back. It is unknown yet if he'll be limited in any way, but if he's good to go there'll be plenty of minutes available for him with Mike Muscala (nose) out and Wilson Chandler on a 15-minute restriction.
