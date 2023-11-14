Covington will start Tuesday's game against the Pacers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Nicolas Batum started in Kelly Oubre's (ribs) stead Sunday, but Batum will be unavailable for Tuesday's game for personal reasons, opening up an opportunity for Covington. Over his last five appearances, Covington has averaged 3.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.2 steals in 13.4 minutes, but he figures to have a larger workload against Indiana.