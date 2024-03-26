Covington (knee) is out for Wednesday's game versus the Clippers.
Covington's absence streak will extend to 41 games Wednesday due to a left knee bone bruise. There is no indication that the 32-year-old forward is nearing a return to action.
More News
-
76ers' Robert Covington: Remains out Monday•
-
76ers' Robert Covington: Ramping up, still no timetable•
-
76ers' Robert Covington: Remains sidelined•
-
76ers' Robert Covington: Another absence coming•
-
76ers' Robert Covington: Progressing in recovery•
-
76ers' Robert Covington: Out at least three more weeks•