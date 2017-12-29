76ers' Robert Covington: Won't return Thursday

Covington has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers with a left middle finger injury.

Covington attempted just two field goals in 24 minutes of action before being forced out of Thursday's game with a finger injury in the third quarter. The specifics of the injury haven't been revealed, so it's too early to determine if he'll be able to suit up for Saturday's game against the Nuggets. We'll await official word regarding his status from the 76ers following the conclusion of Thursday's contest.