76ers' Robert Covington: X-Rays return negative

Covington's (finger) X-rays came back clean and he did some light shooting Friday, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. He'll receive treatment Saturday to help determine his status for Saturday's game against the Nuggets. He should be considered questionable for the time being.

Covington left Thursday's game against the Blazers after injuring his left middle finger, but it appears he's avoided a long-term absence. If he ends up being ruled out Saturday, Justin Anderson (shin) and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot are two candidates to see expanded roles, though Anderson is doubtful. If both Covington and Anderson end up on the shelf, Jerryd Bayless and Dario Saric may end up seeing upticks in workload as well.