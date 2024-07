Langford is out for the Las Vegas Summer League due to a left big toe sprain, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.

Langford last made an NBA appearance in 2022-23, where he played 43 games for the Spurs. While there is no indication that Langford's injury will affect him long-term, he is set to become a free agent ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.