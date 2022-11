Lee registered 22 points (7-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 125-123 win over Maine.

Lee finished with at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists for the second time this season. Across eight appearances, the 23-year-old has averaged 21.8 points, 5.9 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals in 34.4 minutes per game.