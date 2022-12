Lee recorded 20 points (7-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 12 assists, eight rebounds and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 118-113 win over Sioux Falls in the G League Showcase.

Lee scored 20 points for the 12th time this year and dished out a season-high 12 assists, notching his third double-double of the campaign. He also grabbed at least eight rebounds for the second time this year, falling two short of his first triple-double.