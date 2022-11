The 76ers signed Lee to a two-way contract on Tuesday, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Lee had spent the beginning of the 2022-23 season with the Raptors 905 of the G League but will now presumably play with Delaware Blue Coats when he's not with the 76ers. Lee is only 22 years old and was averaging 21.7 points, 6.0 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 34.0 minutes across seven games.