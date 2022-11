Lee is back with the 76ers ahead of Wednesday's game versus the Cavaliers, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Lee has played one game for the 76ers since signing with them on Nov. 22. The rest of his time has been spent with the Delaware Blue Coats of the G League. Lee could see some action in Wednesday's game with James Harden (foot), Tyrese Maxey (foot) and Jaden Springer (quadriceps) all out.