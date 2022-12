Lee tallied 24 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 10-11 FT), six assists, three rebounds and two steals in 34 minutes during Friday's 122-113 win over Westchester.

Lee has scored at least 20 points in all but two contests this year. He needed 11 trips to the charity stripe to reach that plateau Friday, finishing one shy of his season high in free-throw attempts.