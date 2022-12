Lee posted 31 points (11-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-7 FT), seven assists, seven rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes during Monday's 127-119 loss to College Park.

Lee led all scorers and set a new season high with 31 points, marking his sixth consecutive appearance with 20 or more points. He also finished with at least seven rebounds and seven assists for the first time during the campaign, making Monday's performance Lee's best outing thus far.