Lee tallied 26 points (9-17 FG, 1-4 3PT, 4-6 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one block in 33 minutes during Friday's 113-108 loss to Westchester.

Lee has scored at least 20 points in five straight games and in eight of his 10 appearances this season. Across 10 contests, the 23-year-old is averaging 22.8 points while shooting 52.9 percent from the field.