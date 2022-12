Lee registered 28 points (8-22 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-9 FT), seven rebounds and six assists in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 130-114 loss to Long Island.

Lee has finished with at least 20 points and five assists in four straight games, but he also set a new season high with seven boards during Wednesday's loss. Across nine appearances, the 23-year-old is averaging 22.4 points, 5.9 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 34.1 minutes per game.