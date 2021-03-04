Curry scored 14 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding three assists, two rebounds and one steal over 35 minutes during Wednesday's overtime win against the Jazz.

Curry had totaled just 11 points over his previous two outings prior to Wednesday's performance. Still, Curry has been moderately inconsistent of late, scoring in double figures in three of his last six contests. He also hasn't provided much else from a fantasy standpoint, dishing out five assists just twice and not grabbing more than four rebounds over that span. One positive is that Curry has seven steals during that time.