Curry recorded 21 points (8-13 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and two assists across 29 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Hawks.

Curry has been a dangerous scoring threat for the Sixers and has put up at least 20 points in each of his last three appearances while scoring in double digits in all but one of his games to date. As if the strong scoring numbers weren't enough, the shooting guard has also been lights out from beyond the arc and is hitting 45.5 percent of his treys during the current postseason run while attempting 6.3 per contest.