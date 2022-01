Curry provided 23 points (10-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt), seven rebounds and seven assists over 37 minutes during Friday's 119-100 victory over the Spurs.

Curry scored in double figures for the ninth straight time, including back-to-back games with at least 20 points. Over that nine-game stretch, he's averaging 18.4 points and 6.6 assists in 36.4 minutes per game. Curry continues to be a top-20 fantasy asset at the shooting guard position this season.