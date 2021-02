Curry (ankle) will be available for Thursday's game against the Trailblazers, Justin Grasso of SI.com reports.

It was originally reported that Curry would be doubtful for tomorrow's matchup against Portland, but that appears to have changed. Curry is now expected to be available and should return to his starting role, barring any setbacks or new information. This season, he's averaging 12.7 points and 2.6 assists over 27.4 minutes per game.