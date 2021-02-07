Curry (illness) recorded 11 points (4-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, two rebounds, one block and one steal across 27 minutes Saturday in the 76ers' 124-108 win over the Nets.

After leaving the 76ers' last game Thursday against Portland early due to an illness, Curry was cleared to suit up Saturday and recaptured his spot in the starting five. Not only did Curry see a normal amount of minutes, but he also showed improved production after a string of lackluster performances since he received the green light to rejoin the team in late January following a bout with COVID-19. He's only averaging 7.8 points and 1.0 three-pointers while shooting 38.2 percent from the field in his first nine games since returning to action, but Curry's form should improve as the season rolls along.