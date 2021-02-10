Curry tallied 22 points (7-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 29 minutes Tuesday in the 76ers' 119-111 win over the Kings.

Since returning to action in late January after missing seven consecutive games while recovering from COVID-19, Curry had struggled to regain the strong shooting touch he displayed prior to testing positive for the virus. After connecting on only 29.2 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc in his first eight games back in the lineup, Curry took a small step forward in Saturday's win over Brooklyn by hitting two of his three tries from downtown. He then proceeded to carry that momentum over to Tuesday, turning in what was by far his best shooting performance since clearing the league's health and safety protocol. Fantasy managers who stayed patient amid Curry's ongoing slump should have increased hope that his stellar outing Tuesday is a sign of things to come.