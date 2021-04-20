Curry went for 15 points (6-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt), five assists and a steal in 35 minutes Monday in the 107-96 loss to the Warriors.

Curry scored all 15 points in the first half on 6-for-10 shooting before posting a goose egg in the second half. Despite the disappearing act, Curry managed to finish second on the team in scoring behind Joel Embiid and he topped the 15-point mark for the first time since April 1. Curry will likely see a decrease in production once Ben Simmons (illness) and Tobias Harris (knee) make their way back to the starting lineup.