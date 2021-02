Curry (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against Portland, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

Coming off a strong performance in the 76ers' 119-111 win over the Kings Tuesday night, Curry is dealing with a sprained left ankle and is unlikely to play Thursday. As such, Furkan Korkmaz, Shake Milton and Tyrese Maxey could all be in line for increased minutes if Curry is ultimately ruled out.