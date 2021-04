Curry tallied 20 points (8-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt), three rebounds and an assist across 26 minutes in Wednesday's 127-83 win over the Hawks.

Curry registered his first 20-point performance since March 16. He's had an up-and-down April in terms of scoring and hasn't added much else to intrigue fantasy managers. After two months of hitting less than 40 percent from three-point range, Curry is connecting on 43.1 percent of his triples this month.