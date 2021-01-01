Curry totaled 21 points (7-12 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, one rebound and one steal in 25 minutes during Thursday's 116-92 victory over the Magic.

Curry continues to play well for his new team, rolling along as a member of the starting unit. His floor spacing ability has been something the 76ers have needed for a long time and based on what we have seen thus far, should be enough to keep him semi-relevant in standard fantasy formats. His overall appeal is somewhat limited due to the fact his value is tied to only a couple of categories. That said, someone of his ability should be rostered in most leagues at some point.