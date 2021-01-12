Philadelphia head coach Doc Rivers said Monday that Curry (illness) is feeling well since testing positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 7, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. "He's doing great," Rivers said. "I talked to him this afternoon. He says, 'Coach, I feel great.' So all's good there, which is good news."

While Rivers' comments about Curry's recovery are encouraging, the shooting guard's positive test has had serious consequences for the Philadelphia roster, as four players (Shake Milton, Tobias Harris, Vincent Poirier and Matisse Thybulle) have already been forced to miss two games -- and likely at least two more to follow -- after being identified as close contacts. If those four players continue to test negative in the days to come while in quarantine, Rivers suggested that all may be eligible to return to action Saturday in Memphis, but Curry will likely miss additional time beyond the weekend. The Sixers' Jan. 20 game against the Celtics would appear to be the most realistic target for Curry's return to the lineup, assuming he avoids any setbacks in his recovery from the virus.