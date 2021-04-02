Curry tallied 19 points (7-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and two steals across 24 minutes Thursday in a 114-94 victory over the Cavaliers.

Curry entered the contest having gone 2-for-9 from deep over his previous two contests, but he rebounded against Cleveland with five three-pointers -- his most since knocking down six against Washington in early January. The veteran shooting guard is shooting an impressive 42.4 percent from deep overall this season and draining an average of 2.0 treys per game.