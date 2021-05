Curry dropped 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Friday's 109-107 win over the Pelicans.

Friday was arguably Curry's most complete performance of the season, as he had not registered at least five rebounds and five assists together in a game this season. He's also been a more consistent scorer over his last four games, as he's averaging 17.3 points while shooting 62.5 percent from the floor and 61.5 percent from distance.