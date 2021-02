Curry had 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt) in Monday's loss to the Jazz.

Curry also added two rebounds and an assist, but it was an overall disappointing night for one of the NBA's premier three-point shooters. He began the season on a tear, hitting better than 51 percent of his threes over the Sixers' first 13 games. In his last 12 games, however, Curry has converted only 34.1 percent of his looks from deep.