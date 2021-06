Curry delivered 24 points (8-14 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block across 39 minutes in Friday's win over the Hawks.

Curry has scored at least 20 points four times during the current series and has made at least five treys in each one of those 20-point performances as well, so his impact as a scorer has been huge for Philadelphia. He's averaging 21.8 points per game on the series while shooting a blistering 59.6 percent from deep.