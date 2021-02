Curry registered 25 points (8-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five assists, two rebounds and two steals across 37 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Rockets.

Curry delivered his second-best scoring output of the season while also contributing on defense, and he extended his run of double-digit points to six games. He is averaging 15.7 points per game while shooting 46.7 percent from deep in that stretch.