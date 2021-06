Curry (ankle) is available for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Wizards, Justin Grasso of SI.com reports.

As expected, despite a sprained ankle, Curry will be available for Game 5 with the Sixers up 3-1 but down Joel Embiid (knee). In the first four games, Curry has averaged 12.3 points, 3.0 assists and 1.5 rebounds in 27.5 minutes.