Curry (hand) went to the locker room during the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Wizards, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.

Curry suffered an apparent right hand injury near the end of the first half and went to the locker room. It's not yet clear whether he'll return to Game 1. He had posted zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block prior to leaving the game.