Curry recorded four points (1-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Saturday's 112-109 loss to the Cavaliers.

Curry has his worst shooting performance of the season Saturday during the surprising loss to the Cavaliers. He had another rough performance recently, where he shot 2-for-11 for nine points against the Bulls on Feb. 19. The two bad shooting efforts have resulted in a four-game stretch of Curry making just 28.9 percent of his field goals and 31.8 percent of his threes.