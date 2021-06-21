Currey finished with 16 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 31 minutes during Sunday's 103-96 loss to Atlanta.

Curry played his role to perfection yet again but alas, the 76ers fell short of the mark yet again. Despite a season disrupted by injury and illness, Curry appears to have found a home in Philadelphia and is a nice fit alongside Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris. How Ben Simmons fits into their long-term plans remains to be seen and this offseason could certainly be must-watch viewing. If Curry can stick in his current role, he should be able to put up standard league production on a somewhat consistent basis again next season.