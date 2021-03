Curry won't return to Wednesday's game against the Bucks due to a left ankle sprain, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.

The 30-year-old old had 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 26 minutes before suffering the injury during the second half. Curry should be considered questionable for Saturday's matchup with the Kings until the team updates his status.