Curry posted 19 points (7-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two assists and a rebound across 27 minutes in Thursday's 109-101 win over the Lakers.

Curry returned from a three-game absence and showed no ill effects from the ankle injury that kept him out of the lineup. His absence accentuated the Sixers' excellent depth, as Shake Milton performed aptly in Curry's absence. While Milton's run should result in some earned minutes for the backup, Curry's starting role is in no imminent danger.