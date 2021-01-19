Curry (COVID-19 protocols) is not on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Celtics.

We haven't heard much about Curry since he was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier in the month, but his removal from the injury report implies that he's moved past the league's health and safety protocols and will be available Wednesday night. Given that he had the virus and hasn't played in two full weeks, it's possible Curry could be eased back into action. Prior to the absence, Curry was averaging 17.0 points per game on an incredibly efficient 60/60/100 shooting line.