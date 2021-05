Curry went for 22 points (8-10 FG, 6-6 3Pt), five rebounds, two steals and an assist across 35 minutes in Sunday's overtime win over the Spurs.

Curry has scored at least 20 points in two of his last three games and delivered another efficient scoring performance, particularly from three-point range. Since missing a game on April 21, Curry has scored in double digits in four of his last six appearances while shooting a blistering 63.3 percent from deep in that six-game span.