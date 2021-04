Curry scored 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-3 Pt) while adding a rebound and a steal across 26 minutes in Thursday's loss at Milwaukee.

Curry made all of his three-point attempts and has drained multiple threes in three of his last four games. He has been inconsistent with his scoring figures, but Curry has scored in double figures in five of his 10 games this month while shooting 39.6 percent from deep during that stretch.