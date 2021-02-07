Curry (illness) recorded 11 points (4-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, two rebounds, one block and one steal across 27 minutes Saturday in a 124-108 win versus Brooklyn.

An undisclosed illness seemed likely to limit Curry on Saturday. Fortunately, the veteran still scored over 10 points and logged his highest assist tally since returning from a positive COVID-19 test. Curry's performance Saturday showed how much value he can supply when healthy. Curry averaged 17.0 points and 3.6 assists across eight starts before his positive test.