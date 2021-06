Curry is probable for Wednesday's Game 5 versus Washington due to ta left ankle sprain, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

The 30-year-old has played through the ankle issue since picking up the injury during Game 2, and he's expected to do so again Wednesday. Curry has averaged 12.3 points, 3.0 assists and 1.5 rebounds in 27.5 minutes through the first four games of the series.