Curry recorded 17 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal during Saturday's win against New York.

Curry scored eight across five minutes in a third quarter that had Philadelphia outscoring the Knicks by 12. It helped lead to said away win, which his new team found difficult last season. The Sixers' acquisition of a pure shooter like Curry (via trade with Dallas) could prove pivotal in breaking that mold this campaign.